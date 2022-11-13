Dhanyavaad Yatra reaches Darhal

Rajouri: On fourth day, the Dhanyawad Yatra being organised by Pahari Tribal ST Forum reached Darhal area of Rajouri.

The yatra was earlier flagged off from Budhal on Thursday as a mark of gratitude to Government of India for move to grant Scheduled Tribe status to people of Pahari community.

On fourth day on Sunday, the Dhanyawad Yatra reached block Darhal while it was welcomed at multiple places by people between Rajouri town and Darhal.