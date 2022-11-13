Dhanyavaad Yatra reaches Darhal

Rajouri: On fourth day, the Dhanyawad Yatra being organised by Pahari Tribal ST Forum reached Darhal area of Rajouri.
The yatra was earlier flagged off from Budhal on Thursday as a mark of gratitude to Government of India for move to grant Scheduled Tribe status to people of Pahari community.
On fourth day on Sunday, the Dhanyawad Yatra reached block Darhal while it was welcomed at multiple places by people between Rajouri town and Darhal.
DDC Darhal Mohammad Iqbal Malik and DDC Thanamandi Abdul Qyoom Mir hailed the efforts of Pahari Tribe ST Forum for holding month long Dhanyawad Yatra and glamorising the cause of Pahari Tribe and highlighting the efforts of Government for rendering justice to Pahari Tribe.
The main celebration on this occasion was held at block headquarter Darhal where people at large distributed sweets and danced on the tunes of songs full of gratitude towards government of India.
The Yatra visited areas including Ujjhan, Malut, Dadaj, Thanamang, Sagrawat and Rakiban.