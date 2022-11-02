Dharamsal Panchayat residents hold protest against water scarcity

Rajouri: Inhabitants of Dharamsal Panchayat of Rajouri held a protest demonstration against Jal Shakti department on Wednesday decrying water scarcity in their area.

Protesters assembled on the main road in Dharamsal and held a protest demonstration against the staff of the department alleging that the water supply scheme in the area has remained closed for days.

Both the field staff and the supervising officer remained reluctant to do anything for restoration of supply.