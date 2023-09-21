DHSJ organises 2nd specialty camp for eye check up and cataract surgeries in Poonch

Jammu: In furtherance of its commitment to provide accessible and quality eye care services to the community and with the successful completion of the Eye Check up and cataract surgeries camp at District Hospital Poonch, another specialty camp was organized by Directorate of Health Services Jammu in the district’s Mandi Community Health Centre(CHC). The Camp started on 18th Sept and concluded today.

A team of Consultant Ophthalmologists and Ophthalmic Technicians was deputed for the camp by Director Health Services Jammu Dr. Rajeev Kumar Sharma. The Team comprised of Consultant Ophthalmologists. Dr. Sandeep Gupta, Govt. Hospital Sarwal Jammu; Dr. Rajeev Sharma, GMC & AH Rajouri and Dr. Rabia Saif, PG Ophthalmology, district POONCH along with Ophthalmic Technicians, Dharminder DH Rajouri and Mohd. Shafiq, District Hospital Rajouri.