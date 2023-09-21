DHSJ organises 2nd specialty camp for eye check up and cataract surgeries in Poonch

Jammu: In furtherance of its commitment to provide accessible and quality eye care services to the community and with the successful completion of the Eye Check up and cataract surgeries camp at District Hospital Poonch, another specialty camp was organized by Directorate of Health Services Jammu in the district’s Mandi Community Health Centre(CHC). The Camp started on 18th Sept and concluded today.
A team of Consultant Ophthalmologists and Ophthalmic Technicians was deputed for the camp by Director Health Services Jammu Dr. Rajeev Kumar Sharma. The Team comprised of Consultant Ophthalmologists. Dr. Sandeep Gupta, Govt. Hospital Sarwal Jammu; Dr. Rajeev Sharma, GMC & AH Rajouri and Dr. Rabia Saif, PG Ophthalmology, district POONCH along with Ophthalmic Technicians, Dharminder DH Rajouri and Mohd. Shafiq, District Hospital Rajouri.
The second session of eye check up and cataract surgeries started with a tremendous response from remote areas of district Poonch. A large number of people turned up for a checkup for detection of cataract. In the camp, 95 patients were screened for eye ailments and 60 successful stitchless cataract surgeries with artificial intraocular lens implants were performed by the deputed team.
The event was managed by joint efforts of Chief Medical Officer Poonch Dr Anis Altaf Nabi and Block Medical Officer Mandi Dr Nusrat-ul-Nisa. The people from far flung areas of Poonch who were benefited by the two consecutive camps were overwhelmed by the efforts put in by Director Health Services Jammu in organizing these camps.