DIG Rajouri-Poonch range asks people to refrain from lodging fake complaints

Rajouri: Raising concerns about submission of fake complaints by people, Deputy Inspector General of Police in Rajouri-Poonch range Dr. Haseeb Mughal has requested the public to refrain from raising such complaints to prevent the wastage of resources.

He was interacting with civil society members during an interaction meeting in Poonchs’ Mendhar where he termed people as important stakeholders of the system.

DIG Dr. Haseeb Mughal said that registration of a case after any unlawful act is a basic norm in policing system but fake complaints are “ a big hurdle which can only be overcome if such complaints by people are avoided.”

“It has been seen that a few people are filing complaints before the police and make false claims and lodge false complaints which is of serious concern,” said DIG Haseeb.