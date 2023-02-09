DIG Rajouri-Poonch range asks people to refrain from lodging fake complaints

Rajouri: Raising concerns about submission of fake complaints by people, Deputy Inspector General of Police in Rajouri-Poonch range Dr. Haseeb Mughal has requested the public to refrain from raising such complaints to prevent the wastage of resources.
He was interacting with civil society members during an interaction meeting in Poonchs’ Mendhar where he termed people as important stakeholders of the system.
DIG Dr. Haseeb Mughal said that registration of a case after any unlawful act is a basic norm in policing system but fake complaints are “ a big hurdle which can only be overcome if such complaints by people are avoided.”
“It has been seen that a few people are filing complaints before the police and make false claims and lodge false complaints which is of serious concern,” said DIG Haseeb.
Terming these false and fake complaints as a serious issue, DIG said that such complaints lead to wastage of resources.
“ Not only police faces difficulty in dealing with such fake complaints but complainants also waste their financial resources as well as time,” said the DIG.
Calling for a proactive approach of civil society over the issue, the officer appealed people to make everyone aware to refrain from making these fake complaints and to lodge cases based on facts only.
DIG further refereed to drug abuse and said that role of parents, guardians and civil society members is pivotal in eradication of this menace and people should ensure social surveillance to keep check on daily activities of their children to prevent them falling in the trap of addiction.