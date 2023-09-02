Digital mela concludes in Poonch

Poonch, Sep 2: A three-Day Digital JK Mela concluded today in Poonch with resounding success and enthusiastic participation from the public, particularly on the final day.
Wajahat Hussain Kazmi, Sub Judge Secretary DLSA Poonch, attended the culminating ceremony of the programme as the chief guest.
The event aimed at popularising and promoting the e-Services launched by the Government for the general masses, a press release said..
In his address, the Chief Guest highlighted the significant activities and services provided to the people during the digital Mela. Secretary DLSA highlighted the remarkable achievements and benefits of various digital initiatives implemented by the government, which have revolutionized public services and fostered transparency in administrative processes.
On the last day, over 1057 visitors turned up at the mela , while 722 digital services were provided to the general public, enhancing accessibility and efficiency.
Different departments, through their stalls, showcased their online services. Resource persons from these departments provided demonstrations and motivated the public to avail themselves of the benefits offered by these digital platforms.
Dr Zakir Hussain, Nodal Officer of the Digital Mela, expressed his gratitude to all the participating departments and commended their efforts in providing enhanced services to the public with transparency.
He acknowledged the support and presence of esteemed guests and dignitaries, including Adv. Bhanu Partap, Deputy Chief LADC Poonch, who visited the Mela and inspected the stalls, engaging with the public.