Dilapidated BGSBU-Panja Chowk road irks Rajouri residents

Rajouri: Dilapidated condition of BGSB University (BGSBU) diversion to Panja Chowk road, strewn with potholes, in Rajouri town is proving to be a major nuisance for inhabitants and other commuters.

Suffering inhabitants have been demanding immediate repair of this one of the busiest roads yet so far, their pleas have not yielded any positive response.

The road connects many prime localities of Rajouri town. Besides, it is the main road leading towards important government offices that also include District Police Lines (DPL) and the office of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA).

The condition of the road over which thousands of vehicles ply on daily basis, is worsening with each passing day.

“Around 300 meter stretch of this road has turned dilapidated. However, even this small stretch, strewn with potholes, is enough to make people suffer as thousands of vehicles cross this road on a daily basis,” said Shokat Ahmed, a local from Rajouri town. “Big potholes on this road are also becoming a cause of accidents,” he added.