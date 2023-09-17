Dilapidated condition of road in remote Rajouri village

Locals are fumed against the concerned department for poor maintenance which is turning the road dilapidated.

The road falls under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna (PMGSY) and starts from Chak Methyani and ends at Narla from where another road called Narla - Kot Charwal road originates.

The road connects different villages including Narla, Bambal, Panglar, Ghai Bass, Sangar Bass with Chak Methyani and further with Kalakote sub division areas and other parts of Rajouri district.