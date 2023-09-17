Dilapidated condition of road in remote Rajouri village

Rajouri, Sep 17: Poor condition of main road connecting several panchayats in remote area of Narla- Bambal in Rajouri district is affecting the life of thousands of people.
Locals are fumed against the concerned department for poor maintenance which is turning the road dilapidated.
The road falls under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna (PMGSY) and starts from Chak Methyani and ends at Narla from where another road called Narla - Kot Charwal road originates.
The road connects different villages including Narla, Bambal, Panglar, Ghai Bass, Sangar Bass with Chak Methyani and further with Kalakote sub division areas and other parts of Rajouri district.
The areas Narla, Bambal, Panglar, Ghai Bass, Sangar Bass are remotest villages of Rajouri district and located close to the boundary of Reasi district with people in this area still face immense hardships in terms of lack of basic amenities.
Chak Methyani to Narla road is the lone main road that connects this remote area with other parts but it’s condition is turning dilapidated with each passing day and several feet deep potholes at a 200 meters long stretch is resulting no movement of light motor vehicles at this stretch.
Locals of this remote area said that PMGSY road was constructed more than one and half decade ago and had turn dilapidated in recent years after which a project for repair of road was sanctioned and blacktopping of road was carried out but not upto complete stretch.
“On one hand condition of road after repair last year is turning dilapidated but main problem is a three hundred meters stretch which is in worst condition,” said Baldev Singh, Naib Sarpanch of Panglar panchayat.
He said that at this stretch, rainwater has badly damaged the road surface and there are several feet deep potholes and it is almost impossible for a person to drive light motor vehicle at this stretch.