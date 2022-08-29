Disaster preparedness reviewed in Doda district

Doda, Aug 29: Deputy Commissioner Doda Vishesh Paul Mahajan, who is also the Chairman of District Disaster Committee, on Monday convened a meeting of the line departments, Army, CRPF, Police, SDRF here in his office chamber to review the disaster preparedness in the district.
The DC, while underlining the importance of disaster management, called for collective and coordinated efforts of the stakeholder department to avert/minimise the damages, due to any natural calamity. He directed the officers to devise a foolproof strategy for all the subunits of the district depending upon them having road connectivity or not.
Assessing the availability of stocks and material required to deal with the disasters, the DC directed the concerned to prepare a list of required modern equipment to submit the same for grant of funds. He desired that all the stakeholders should be well versed with the disaster plan for its effective execution in the time of need. The identification of locations for setting up relief camps and makeshift helipads in case of any eventuality was also stressed upon.
He further directed the officers to designate a nodal officer from each department to supervise the mitigation operations and coordinate during any emergency in their respective areas. The line departments were further asked to put up the emergency contact numbers / details outside their offices for the information of the general public.
The SDRF unit Doda was directed to create mass awareness by holding mock drills in all educational institutions and at panchayat levels, while the fire and emergency department was asked to conduct the fire safety-audit of all schools, government offices and health institutions within next one week and submit the compliance report.