Disaster preparedness reviewed in Doda district

The DC, while underlining the importance of disaster management, called for collective and coordinated efforts of the stakeholder department to avert/minimise the damages, due to any natural calamity. He directed the officers to devise a foolproof strategy for all the subunits of the district depending upon them having road connectivity or not.

Assessing the availability of stocks and material required to deal with the disasters, the DC directed the concerned to prepare a list of required modern equipment to submit the same for grant of funds. He desired that all the stakeholders should be well versed with the disaster plan for its effective execution in the time of need. The identification of locations for setting up relief camps and makeshift helipads in case of any eventuality was also stressed upon.