District Development Council meeting held in Rajouri

Rajouri, Dec 13: Chairman District Development Council Rajouri, Chowdhary Naseem Liyaqat today called for maintaining close collaboration between PRIs and departments to achieve the desired results under government schemes and timely completion of developmental projects.
He was speaking at the meeting of the District Development Council, which was convened to review the progress of different departments under various schemes and programs.
The meeting was attended by DDC Member Darhal, Iqbal Malik; DDC Member Sunderbani, Rajinder Sharma; DDC Member Dhangri, Rameshwar Singh; DDC Member Rajouri, Sai Abdul Rashid and DDC Member Budhal Old-A, Shazia Kouser; BDC Rajouri, Darbar Chowdhary; BDC Qila Darhal, Khalid Firdoz; BDC Siot, Bal Krishan; BDC Budhal Old-A, Javed Iqbal Chowdhary; BDC Moughla, Surekha Kotewal; BDC Doongi, Raiz Chowdhury; BDC Nowshera, Bodh Raj; BDC Seri, Neena Sharma; BDC Budhal New, Shamim Akhter; BDC Plangarh, Parveen Akhter also attended the meeting.
From the administration side, the meeting was attended by DDC Rajouri, Vikas Kundal; SSP, Mohammad Aslam; ADDC(CEO,DDC Rajouri), Pawan Kumar; ADC Sunderbani, Vinod Kumar Behnal, ADC Kalakote, Krishan Lal, ADC Nowshera, Kartar Singh, ADC Koreranka, Surinder Mohan Sharma; PO ICDS, Shoket Mehmood Malik, CPO, Mohammad Khurshid, ACR, Imran Rashid Kataria; SDM Thanamandi, Vikas Dhar, GM DIC, Ashwini Sharma, PO IWMP, Sheraz Chowhan; SE Hydraulics, JP Singh; SE PDD, Kamal Kishore, CMO, Dr Abdul Hamid Zargar, and other officers.