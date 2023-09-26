District-level NCORD committee meeting held in Doda

The Committee deliberated on the recommendations of the committee constituted to work out the restriction for selling of psychotropic drugs by the notified medical stores only. It was decided that the medical shops equipped with CCTV cameras and proper computerized billing records shall be allowed to sell psychotropic drugs, that too of standard quality prescribed by registered Medical Practitioner.

The DM commended the stakeholders for their efforts in bringing down the graph of drug abuse and trafficking to a considerable level in the district. He stressed the need for comprehensive awareness programs against drug abuse throughout the district, especially in the educational institutions of the district. He instructed all stakeholders to conduct awareness drives in schools, colleges, etc. in a holistic approach to target the young population and also by involving parents as well. He stressed the need for sustained efforts by law enforcement agencies to check the use of substances and asked stakeholders to work in coordination for desired results.