District-level NCORD committee meeting held in Doda

Doda, Sep 26: District Magistrate Doda, Vishesh Mahajan along with Senior Superintendent of Police, Abdul Qayoom chaired the 15th district-level committee meeting here under Marco Coordination Centre (NCORD) to discuss various measures to curb drug abuse and narcotic trade in the district. The meeting discussed in detail the formalities with the stakeholders for declaring 100 more Panchayats of the district drugs free in addition to already declared 61 Panchayats.
The Committee deliberated on the recommendations of the committee constituted to work out the restriction for selling of psychotropic drugs by the notified medical stores only. It was decided that the medical shops equipped with CCTV cameras and proper computerized billing records shall be allowed to sell psychotropic drugs, that too of standard quality prescribed by registered Medical Practitioner.
The DM commended the stakeholders for their efforts in bringing down the graph of drug abuse and trafficking to a considerable level in the district. He stressed the need for comprehensive awareness programs against drug abuse throughout the district, especially in the educational institutions of the district. He instructed all stakeholders to conduct awareness drives in schools, colleges, etc. in a holistic approach to target the young population and also by involving parents as well. He stressed the need for sustained efforts by law enforcement agencies to check the use of substances and asked stakeholders to work in coordination for desired results.
SSP has instructed the police officers to keep watch on the activities along with the property accumulated by all the drug peddlers featured in various cases since 2010. Officers involved have been asked to submit the requisite data and documents for declaring 100 more identified panchayats drugs free in the district.
Other issues discussed in the meeting include the incidences of drug addiction, areas of concern, hot spots of drug abuse in the district. The meeting also discussed action taken on directions issued in the previous NCORD meeting.
ADC Doda, Dr. RK Bharti, ADC Bhaderwah, Ch. Dilmir, SDMs, ASP Bhaderwah, SDPOs, Tehsildars, Dy SP Headquarter, DFO Doda, DSWO Doda, Chief Education Officer, Chief Medical Officer, Chief Agriculture Officer, District Drugs Controller Officer and other stakeholders attended the meeting.