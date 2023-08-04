Div Com, ADGP visit Rajouri, Poonch

At Rajouri, the meeting was organised in Dak Bungalow Rajouri which was attended by Civil, Police officers and several eminent personalities, including the DIG Rajouri Poonch range, Dr Haseeb Mughal, District Development Council Chairman Naseem Liyaqit, Deputy Commissioner Rajouri Vikas Kundal, Senior Superintendent of Police Amritpal Singh, civil society members, political leaders, and social activists.

The meeting was aimed at discussing various issues concerning the district, including the maintenance of peace and security, arrangements for the upcoming Independence Day celebrations and the Baba Shri Budha Amarnath Yatra. The civil society members put forth various suggestions and concerns, and the officers who chaired the meeting appreciated the constructive approach of the civil society members towards maintaining peace and harmony in the district.