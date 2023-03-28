DM orders installation of CCTVs

Rajouri: The civil administration of Rajouri has taken some important measures against drug abuse.
Series of directions have been issued for pharmacy and chemist shops to install CCTV cameras of specific resolution.
The order has been issued by District Magistrate Rajouri. Police and drugs and food control department have been asked to implement the order in spirit.
Officials told Greater Kashmir that this order has been issued keeping in view the rising menace of drugs abuse. Rajouri has also fallen in the category of 272 vulnerable districts in the country in terms of Drugs and Substance Abuse among the youth.