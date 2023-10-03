Doda admin plans to launch Neru Rivulet cleaning drive

Doda, Oct 3: District Development Commissioner (DDC) Doda, Vishesh Mahajan today convened a meeting of the officers of line departments to review the achievements and impact of the Swachhta Hi Sewa campaign in the district.
Special cleanliness drive on the call of Prime Minister under the aegis of Eik Tareekh Eik Ghanta Eik Sath on 1st of October created a buzz among the people in rural and urban areas with massive cleanliness drive held in all the Panchayats, offices, water bodies, tourist destination and other such public places.
Reviewing the impact of the campaign, the DDC said that there was much more to achieve the desired results. He asked the officers to dedicate one hour every Saturday for cleanliness in their offices and the surroundings involving and motivating PRIs, and common people for making cleanliness a habit for healthy living. He informed that Neru Nallah shall be taken up for overall cleaning by involving PWD, JSD, RDD, other concerned departments, PRIs, and the general public for the next 2 months.
While reviewing the developmental scenario of the district, DDC Mahajan reiterated that PWD, JSD, JPDCL, and RDD are backbone of infrastructure development in the district and the departments must execute the approved works maintaining the highest standards in terms of quality and adhere to the timeline as defined in the projects.
Agriculture and allied departments, Cooperative department, must liaise with Employment department and financial institutions to create sustainable livelihood in the district. DDC informed the meeting that the sector wise review shall be made from 5th of October onwards, and directions were passed to get the targets achieved in terms of already issued timelines.
Implementation of different government programs and schemes was also reviewed during the meeting.
The DDC stressed to execute impactfully with full throttle on the ground before the onset of winters this year. Mahajan stressed upon the concerned Ex Ens to monitor the execution of ongoing works in the district by way of frequent field visits and exhorted for expediting the pace of work on all the taken up projects for their timely completion.
The meeting was attended by ADDC Doda, ADC Doda, CPO, SE PWD, SE Jal Shakti, SE JPDCL, GM DIC Doda, ACD, DFO Doda, DFO Bhaderwah, Executive Engineers (All), CEO, CAO, CMO, CAHO Doda, DSWO, DSHO, and other concerned officers and officials.