Doda admin plans to launch Neru Rivulet cleaning drive

Special cleanliness drive on the call of Prime Minister under the aegis of Eik Tareekh Eik Ghanta Eik Sath on 1st of October created a buzz among the people in rural and urban areas with massive cleanliness drive held in all the Panchayats, offices, water bodies, tourist destination and other such public places.

Reviewing the impact of the campaign, the DDC said that there was much more to achieve the desired results. He asked the officers to dedicate one hour every Saturday for cleanliness in their offices and the surroundings involving and motivating PRIs, and common people for making cleanliness a habit for healthy living. He informed that Neru Nallah shall be taken up for overall cleaning by involving PWD, JSD, RDD, other concerned departments, PRIs, and the general public for the next 2 months.