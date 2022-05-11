Dozens injured in Rajouri minibus accident

Rajouri May 11: Dozens of passengers travelling in a passenger bus were injured after the vehicle collided with a tipper near Khandli bridge of Rajouri town on Wednesday, officials said.
As per the officials, the passenger vehicle bearing registration number JK11-7786 on way from Kotedhara to Rajouri collided head on with the tipper JK11C 4637 after which the bus overturned on the road.
As per preliminary reports, over twenty passengers sustained injuries in the accident who all were shifted from the site of accident and taken to GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri.
The number of injured in the accident is yet not clear as rescue operation is going on.