DPAP only party with roadmap of development of J&K: Azad

Doda, Aug 7: Chairman Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) Ghulam Nabi Azad today said that his party will continue to strive for redressal of all issues of concern to people of Jammu and Kashmir and is the only party which has a clear roadmap of its development.
“Be it smart meters, ration curtailment, land eviction, electricity and potable water problems, DPAP has only one agenda which is to strive hard for redressal of all grievances of general masses of Jammu and Kashmir,” Azad said addressing a massive gathering at Bulandpur in Assar area of Doda district today, a press release said.
Reminding the people of his tenure as chief minister which lasted for just two and half years, Azad assured residents of Chenab Valley that DPAP means development and progress of the public in Jammu and Kashmir. “What makes us (DPAP) different is our ideology and agenda of development without any bias and prejudice of religion and region,” DPAP chairman said said during his third day of the Chenab Valley tour here.