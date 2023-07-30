Dr Andrabi inaugurates completed works in Rajouri

According to a press release, later she inspected the newly furnished Eidgah Jamia Masjid at Rajouri and also dedicated the newly upgraded and renovated sanitary complex to the public at the campus. Dr Andrabi also inaugurated the Sanitary Complex at Bhatian Sharief in Rajopuri.

She reiterated her commitment to create basic requirements at all shrines under the ongoing phase two of her Waqf Board redevelopment plan in whole of Jammu and Kashmir. Speaking on the occasion Dr Andrabi said that she was happy to visit the district of Rajouri this time to fulfill the promises made during her visit a few months back. "J&K Waqf Board is now a new vibrant body which has transformed a lot after coming out of the clutches of the dynasties who looted it's assets beyond any measure", said Andrabi.