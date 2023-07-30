Dr Andrabi inaugurates completed works in Rajouri

Rajouri, July 30: Chairperson J&K Waqf Board Dr Darakhshan Andrabi today laid foundation stone for the new Masjid to be constructed by the Waqf Board at Panj Peer in Rajouri on third day of her visit to Pir Panjal region.
According to a press release, later she inspected the newly furnished Eidgah Jamia Masjid at Rajouri and also dedicated the newly upgraded and renovated sanitary complex to the public at the campus. Dr Andrabi also inaugurated the Sanitary Complex at Bhatian Sharief in Rajopuri.
She reiterated her commitment to create basic requirements at all shrines under the ongoing phase two of her Waqf Board redevelopment plan in whole of Jammu and Kashmir. Speaking on the occasion Dr Andrabi said that she was happy to visit the district of Rajouri this time to fulfill the promises made during her visit a few months back. "J&K Waqf Board is now a new vibrant body which has transformed a lot after coming out of the clutches of the dynasties who looted it's assets beyond any measure", said Andrabi.
She convened a meeting of District Administration at Rajouri for resolution of public issues on the spot. Dr Andrabi hailed the administration for responding to the public grievances without delays. The delegation of Pahari Community accorded warm welcome to Dr Andrabi for her efforts and the decision if the BJP government to include the community in ST list after 75 years of the struggle. Speaking to the delegation Andrabi said that Modiji is the champion of inclusive growth of India.
A delegation of BJP leaders also met Dr Darakhshan and thanked for her regular and continuous reach out in Pir Panjal region. Interactive session was held to further strengthen BJP cadre base in Rajouri.
A delegation of Ulema of the district also met Andrabi and hailed her efforts for giving a new life to Waqf Board. Discussion on holding of mega Sufi Conferences in Pir Panjal Range was held. Andrabi also praised the efforts of the religiously scholars for their immense contribution in keeping alive the spiritual inclusive tradition during very tough times of radicalization and violence in the name of the faith. Waqf Chairperson was accompanied by CEO of Waqf Board Dr Syed Majid Jahangir and Administrator Rafiq Anjum Malik among other.