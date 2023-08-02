Dr Andrabi visits hill shrines in Poonch

Poonch, Aug 2: J&K Waqf Board Dr Darakhshan Andrabi today attended the annual day function of Jamia Moin-us-Sunna and Miran Public School as chief guest at Poonch.
According to a press release, she was received by Molvi Basharat Saqafi, the head of this prestigious educational institution. Cultural programme was presented by the students of the Madrasa in which patriotic songs were the highlight of the event. Hailing the efforts of the management, Dr Andrabi said that religious education blended with modern education is the plus point of this madrasa. “Prime Minister Modiji’s vision of the Quran in one hand and computer in another for students has been practically implemented by Saqafi Sahib here at this Madrasa. We need to spread this sentiment in the whole of India,” said Dr Darakhshan.
Later on, the Waqf Chairperson took a complete tour of shrines in the district. She attended special programmes at Sathra in Poonch district. She was the first Waqf dignitary to visit very high altitude Sufi shrines like Doda Peer and Than Peer and reviewed the facilities there.