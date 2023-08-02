Dr Andrabi visits hill shrines in Poonch

According to a press release, she was received by Molvi Basharat Saqafi, the head of this prestigious educational institution. Cultural programme was presented by the students of the Madrasa in which patriotic songs were the highlight of the event. Hailing the efforts of the management, Dr Andrabi said that religious education blended with modern education is the plus point of this madrasa. “Prime Minister Modiji’s vision of the Quran in one hand and computer in another for students has been practically implemented by Saqafi Sahib here at this Madrasa. We need to spread this sentiment in the whole of India,” said Dr Darakhshan.