Dr Darakhshan serves langer at shrine

Dr Andrabi participated in many events at Shahdra Sharief in Rajouri on the second day of her visit to the shrine complex in connection with the annual Urs. She was accompanied by Waqf Board CEO Dr Majid Jahangir, Administrator Ashiq Rafiq Khan & SDM Thanamandi. She attended Ashura Day event conducted by Waqf Board in which she spoke on the highest martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), the illustrious grandson of Prophet Mohammed (SAW). "The ultimate sacrifice for the truth by the great Imam, is an inspiration for all humanity. The truth makes one eternal and the falsehood only perishes," said Dr Andrabi. She served langer to the gathering in thousands. She addressed the Urs celebration also and requested all present to become the ambassadors of the spiritual message of the great sufis like Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah so that “we are able to uproot the doctrines of hate, division and violence from our society. “