Dr Ghulam Ali Shah takes charge of GMC Rajouri as incharge Principal

Rajouri, Dec 31:Dr Ghulam Ali Shah, Professor in Department of Anesthesiology at Government Medical College (GMC) Rajouri Friday took charge as the incharge Principal.
He took over the charge of the post after the retirement of DrBrij Mohan Gupta on Friday.
In presence of the faculty and staff of GCM Rajouri, Dr Shah took over as look-after Principal of GMC relieving Dr Gupta of the charge.
On Friday afternoon, the Additional Chief Secretary of Health and Medical Education Department ordered that Dr Shah would look after the GMC Rajouri as Incharge Principal temporarily in addition to his duties.