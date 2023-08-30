Drama festival attracts audience in large number

Rajouri, Aug 29: Dr Shalinder Sharma Memorial National Drama Festival organised by Rangmanch Theatre Group in Rajouri attracted people in large number.
The culture of drama and stage plays was introduced in this border district by Rangmanch Theatre Group of Rajouri established by renowned artist and educationist Vishal Sharma Pahari.
Rangmanch in last few years has gained recognition as a national level street play, drama group and has participated in a number of national level festivals.
In Rajouri, Rangmanch organised two days National Drama Festival in the auditorium of Boys Pahari Hostel and inaugural ceremony of the festival was held on Monday in which people from all walks of life took part. The two days National festival was dedicated was renowned Orthopaedic Surgeon of Rajouri Dr Shalinder Sharma who passed away on 18 January this year after suffering a massive cardiac arrest.
The festival was witnessed by thousands of people drawn from all the sections of society with a total of six plays were performed that include play Dighdarshak staged in Punjabi by Sifar Theatre Amritsar and in Hindi by Collage Cultural Society Prayagraj.
Written by Priyam Jani, the Punjabi play Dighdarshak was directed by Vishal Sharma while the same play in Hindi was directed by Mahendra Kumar Kannojiya and it depicts the relation between a disciple and a teacher highlighting ups and downs which both disciple and the mentor have to face in their lives.
Another play Baday Bhai Saahib was staged by the host Rangmanch theatre group Rajouri which was written by the legendary writer Munshi Premchand and directed by Vishal Pahari.
In the valedictory session Dr Omendra Kumar and Saleem Raja were conferred with Dr Shalinder Sharma memorial award for their contribution in theatre and art. Zakir Malik Bhallesi, a scholar, while sharing his views about this national level drama festival said that drama is still the best mean to depict any feeling and inculcate moral values in a simple, easily understandable and heart touching way.
He said that performing in a play or drama at a stage is on one hand easily understandable for audience but it is quite difficult for artists to perform who still perform with their mettle setting a trademark.
Hailing the efforts of Rangmanch Theatre Group, Bhallesi said that national drama festival in Rajouri has attracted entire society.
Similarly, terming the drama as still the most loving way of performance by artists, Dr Vidushi Badial said that organising more such festivals and events is need of hour to give a boost to talent to artists.