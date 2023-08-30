Drama festival attracts audience in large number

Rangmanch in last few years has gained recognition as a national level street play, drama group and has participated in a number of national level festivals.

In Rajouri, Rangmanch organised two days National Drama Festival in the auditorium of Boys Pahari Hostel and inaugural ceremony of the festival was held on Monday in which people from all walks of life took part. The two days National festival was dedicated was renowned Orthopaedic Surgeon of Rajouri Dr Shalinder Sharma who passed away on 18 January this year after suffering a massive cardiac arrest.