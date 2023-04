Poonch: Police on Monday initiated action and fined a number of violators of traffic norms during a naka established in the main chowk of town Mandi in Poonch district.

A team headed by PSI Sham Lal Thakur laid this special mobile checkpoint in the main chowk of town and intercepted violators of traffic norms.

The action was initiated against violators with a fine imposed and a warning issued to them to desist from violation else more stern action as per law will be taken.