Drive against traffic violations launched in Rajouri

Rajouri, Jan 31: District Judicial Mobile Magistrate Rajouri, Mahajbeen Akhter, on Tuesday carried out a massive drive against violators of traffic norms and took action against them while a number of school buses were also intercepted and managements of private schools were asked to fix loopholes at the earliest.
Accompanied by officials of Traffic Police, District Judicial Mobile Magistrate Rajouri Mahajbeen Akhter carried out this drive across Rajouri town with mobile vehicle checking nakas being laid at multiple places including Sheema Morh, Dhani Dhar water point, Police Lines road and Dak Bungalow Rajouri road.
During these nakas, a number of violators of traffic norms were intercepted and legal action was initiated that included fine, seizure of vehicles.