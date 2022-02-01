Drive for administering 2nd dose to children starts

Rajouri, Feb 1: The Health Department Tuesday started the vaccination drive to administer the second dose to children in the age group of 15-18 years with 398 eligible children administered second dose of vaccine.
Deputy Chief Medical Officer Rajouri, Dr Anees Altaf Nabi told Greater Kashmir that amid the ongoing vaccination drive for all the eligible beneficiaries that include people above 18 years of age and booster dose to frontline workers and comorbid person above 60 years, we have started vaccination drive for second dose to all the eligible children.
Dr Nabi said that 92 percent eligible children had been given first dose of vaccine and efforts were on to vaccinate all the remaining children.
He said that now a drive for giving second dose of vaccine to the children had been started in which all the children who had received first dose of vaccine would be given second dose on completion of specific time period after the first dose.
Dr Nabi said that special vaccination sites were established across the district in which 398 children were given vaccine dose on Tuesday.