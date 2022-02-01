Drive for administering 2nd dose to children starts

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Rajouri, Dr Anees Altaf Nabi told Greater Kashmir that amid the ongoing vaccination drive for all the eligible beneficiaries that include people above 18 years of age and booster dose to frontline workers and comorbid person above 60 years, we have started vaccination drive for second dose to all the eligible children.

Dr Nabi said that 92 percent eligible children had been given first dose of vaccine and efforts were on to vaccinate all the remaining children.