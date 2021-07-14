Driver among 16 injured after bus, truck suffer head-on collision in J&K's Poonch

Poonch: At least sixteen passengers were injured in a road accident in Khanetar area of Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.
An official said that the accident took place after a Canter bus bearing registration number JK 12 910 suffered a collision with a truck on Jammu-Poonch highway at Kaniyan, one kilometre from Poonch town.
DSP Headquarter Poonch, Nawaz Choudhary told Greater Kashmir that sixteen people including the driver of the bus were injured in the mishap.
He said the injured were rushed to District Hospital Poonch for treatment.
"The bus driver was shifted to GMC Jammu for specialised treatment," he said.