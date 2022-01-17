Driver among three killed in accident in J&K’s Rajouri

Srinagar, Jan 17: Three persons were killed and another injured in a road accident at Khawas in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.
Quoting a police official, news agency KNO reported that a lorry bearing registration number JK11A-6087 plunged into a roadside gorge in Bhella village of the district.
“Three persons including the driver were killed on the spot while one person was critically injured," said the official.
The deceased have been identified as Vikram Singh, son of Sham Lal of Dalhori, Shokat Ali, son of Fateh Mohammad of Jaglanoo and Satvir Singh of Kanchi while the injured has been identified as Ratan Lal son of Dev Raj resident of Dalhori.
Police said that the injured person has been shifted to PHC Khawas where he is being treated for multiple injuries.