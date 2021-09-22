Driver among three killed, two others injured as cab falls into gorge in J&K's Poonch

Quoting a police official, news agency GNS reported that the cab bearing registration number HR-1939 on way from Mendhar towards Chunnga Namah, skidded off the road and fell into the gorge near Chunnga Main at about 18.45 PM resulting in serious injuries to five persons.

The injured were removed to hospital where three of them succumbed to the wounds later.

The deceased have been identified as Khadam Hussain, 65, driver Mohammad Zahir and Gulraz Ahmed, 45, all residents of village Chungga Mendhar.

The injured have been identified as Tazeem Akther wife Gulraz Ahmed and their 7-year-old son Naveed-ul-Hassan.

Block Medical Officer Mendhar, Dr Parvaiz Ahmed Khan told GNS that three ambulances were rushed to the spot for shifting the injured to Government Sub District Hospital Mendhar.