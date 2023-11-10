Driver arrested for overloading in bus: Police

Rajouri, Nov 10: Police in Rajouri district has booked and arrested driver of a minibus passenger vehicle for overloading and endangering lives of people.

In an official statement police said that a team of Manjakote police station headed by SHO Manjakote Abrar Khan was on routine patrolling on highway stretch when a passenger vehicle JK12C 8960, minibus, was intercepted and found overloaded with passengers.

During checking, the vehicle was found loaded with total 45 passengers and 20 were over the approved capacity, eight passengers were sitting in driver cabin while a few were hanging in exit door, police said. The overloading of passengers in such a manner was thereby endangering the lives of people, said police.

Taking a strong note of it, police added, driver and owner of vehicle namely Mohammad Yaseen resident of Manjakote Kakora has been booked in case FIR No. 104/2023 U/S 279/336 IPC for his rash, negligent and dangerous act, which endangered the safety of passengers. The accused driver was arrested from the spot.

Rajouri Police further appealed everyone to adhere to the traffic rules and regulations and not to indulge in acts that can endanger lives else stern action will be initiated.