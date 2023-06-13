Driver dies as truck falls into gorge in Rajouri

Rajouri: Driver of a truck carrying material for road blacktopping died after the vehicle fell into a deep gorge at Chatro Mohalla in Gambhir Mughlan village of Rajouri district.

Deceased has been identified as Sunil Kumar resident of Godar Potha village of Rajouri. Officials of police said that blacktopping work on a road is going on in Chatro Mohalla in Gambhir Mughlan village of Manjakote tehsil in Rajouri district.