Driver dies as truck falls into gorge in Rajouri

Rajouri: Driver of a truck carrying material for road blacktopping died after the vehicle fell into a deep gorge at Chatro Mohalla in Gambhir Mughlan village of Rajouri district.
Deceased has been identified as Sunil Kumar resident of Godar Potha village of Rajouri. Officials of police said that blacktopping work on a road is going on in Chatro Mohalla in Gambhir Mughlan village of Manjakote tehsil in Rajouri district.
The vehicle JK11C 5524 fell into a roadside gorge due to which the driver namely Sunil Kumar got injured who was brought out by locals and rushed to local hospital from where he was referred to GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri. The injured however succumbed in the hospital.
Police have taken up investigation into the matter after registration of a case at Manjakote police station. Meanwhile, a local resident of Chatro village filmed the accident on his mobile phone with visuals of this horrific accident going viral on social media.