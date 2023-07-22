Driver dies in road mishap in Rajouri

Poonch, July 22: The driver of a tipper died after the vehicle met with an accident at Naka Manjari village of Mendhar sub division in Poonch district.
The deceased has been identified as Raqoob Azam (52) resident of Bhata Dhurian.
Police said that a tipper JK12 7126 was plying on Naka Manjari road when it turned turtle and the driver died on the spot.
The body of the deceased was later taken into possession by police and shifted to the sub-district hospital Mendhar where medico-legal formalities were conducted.