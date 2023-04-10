Drivers in Poonch seek opening of Mughal Road

Poonch: Representatives of the Sumo Union Mendhar have appealed to the Jammu and Kashmir Government to immediately restore Mughal Road in order to facilitate easy journeys for people between the Poonch and Shopian districts.
The Mughal Road connecting Bufliyaz of Poonch with Heerpora of Shopian is lying closed since November last year due to snowfall with snow clearance operation launched in the first week of March and it continued for over three hours but fresh snowfall and avalanches forced authorities to stop the work.
The representatives of Taxi Union Mendhar have appealed to the Government to resume snow clearance work and to get the road opened at the earliest. The members of the union also met officials of civil administration and put forth their demands.
They said that Mughal Road is a vital road link in terms of socioeconomic upliftment of Pir Panjal region and it paves way for the easy journey of people between Poonch and Kashmir and Government should take steps for the earliest restoration of vital road link.