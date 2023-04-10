Drivers in Poonch seek opening of Mughal Road

Poonch: Representatives of the Sumo Union Mendhar have appealed to the Jammu and Kashmir Government to immediately restore Mughal Road in order to facilitate easy journeys for people between the Poonch and Shopian districts.

The Mughal Road connecting Bufliyaz of Poonch with Heerpora of Shopian is lying closed since November last year due to snowfall with snow clearance operation launched in the first week of March and it continued for over three hours but fresh snowfall and avalanches forced authorities to stop the work.