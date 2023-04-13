Drone carrying payload recovered in Sunderbani

The Army spokesman said that on Wednesday night, the Army coordinated with J&K Police and recovered a drone while crossing the Line of Control (LoC).

He said that the movement of drones occurred in Beri, Pattan area of Sunderbani sector in Rajouri district.

The drone dropping of arms, ammunition, narcotics and cash has become a major challenge for the security forces in border areas with major consignments being recovered in the recent past along the International Border (IB) and LoC.