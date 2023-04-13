Drone carrying payload recovered in Sunderbani

Rajouri: Security forces recovered a drone carrying payload in Beri Pattan area of Sunderbani Police Station in Rajouri district on Thursday.
A spokesman of the Army in a statement issued here said that 5 AK magazines, 131 rounds of AK-47, some slings, Rs 2 lakh had been seized from the payload.
Following the recovery, security forces launched a major search operation in the entire area.
The Army spokesman said that on Wednesday night, the Army coordinated with J&K Police and recovered a drone while crossing the Line of Control (LoC).
He said that the movement of drones occurred in Beri, Pattan area of Sunderbani sector in Rajouri district.
The drone dropping of arms, ammunition, narcotics and cash has become a major challenge for the security forces in border areas with major consignments being recovered in the recent past along the International Border (IB) and LoC.