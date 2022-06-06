Drone threat prevalent everywhere on border: DIG BSF
Rajouri, June 6: Deputy Inspector General of the BSF Rajouri-Poonch-sector, DS Sindhu on Monday said that the threat of drone attacks from across the border was "prevalent everywhere on borders including in Rajouri and Poonch districts".
He, however, said that the security forces were "properly dominating the borders to foil any attempts from the adversaries".
Sindhu made the remarks while talking to the media persons on the sidelines of the inauguration of a skill development programme in sector headquarters Rajouri. "Drone threat is prevalent everywhere on borders and so is in Rajouri and Poonch, " he said.
He said that Army and BSF were dominating the Line of Control "in a proper manner to foil any nefarious designs of our adversaries".
"Every jawan of BSF remains ready to tackle any situation and regular advanced courses for jawans are held to upgrade their skills, " Sindhu said.