Drug awareness programme organised at GDC Nowshera

Rajouri: Police organised a drug awareness programme at Government Degree College Nowshera.
The programme was organised under the aegis of Range Police Headquarters and District Police Office Rajouri and among others who attended the event included Principal GDC Nowshera KK Sharma, Additional SP Nowshera MR Giri, Assistant Professor Joginder Singh, Davinder Kumar, Sanjay Kumar, Inam-ul-Haq, Rajat Bhardawaj, Pooja Devi, Gurjeet Singh, Harshal Sharma, PTI Akhil Khajuria, Sunil Bhanu, Incharge SHO PS Nowshera Anis Chowdhary, media fraternity members and a large number of students.
To start with, the Principal of the College welcomed Additional SP for conducting the drugs awareness programme in the college and said that in the future he would like these types of events, seminars, and debates to be held regularly to make students aware that they are the future of “our society and nation.”
Additional SP Nowshera while talking to the students about drug abuse and the way out, explained to the students the concept of drug abuse, various types of drugs, and scenarios at the international, national, UT and district level.
He said that the issue of drug abuse is a challenge for the country.
“It is the duty of all stakeholders to join hands in creating awareness about the illegal use of drugs and the measures to be taken to prevent this menace.” He said that substance abuse has affected human lives in every aspect.
He also appreciated participants for being part of the event organised by Rajouri Police to get aware about the ill effects of drugs and for cooperating with the Rajouri Police in organising drug awareness programme, which he said, will prove to be useful in the long run.
At the event, the participants demanded the holding of more such programmes in Nowshera to which the Additional SP assured all possible help. He said that for the betterment of youth, J&K Police always remain at the forefront.
During the past few months, Rajouri Police have organised many sports events in Lam, Bhawani, Sunderbani so that the youth will be busy with constructive activities and the JK Police always worked for the welfare of the people.