Drug awareness programme organised at GDC Nowshera

Additional SP Nowshera while talking to the students about drug abuse and the way out, explained to the students the concept of drug abuse, various types of drugs, and scenarios at the international, national, UT and district level.

He said that the issue of drug abuse is a challenge for the country.

“It is the duty of all stakeholders to join hands in creating awareness about the illegal use of drugs and the measures to be taken to prevent this menace.” He said that substance abuse has affected human lives in every aspect.

He also appreciated participants for being part of the event organised by Rajouri Police to get aware about the ill effects of drugs and for cooperating with the Rajouri Police in organising drug awareness programme, which he said, will prove to be useful in the long run.

At the event, the participants demanded the holding of more such programmes in Nowshera to which the Additional SP assured all possible help. He said that for the betterment of youth, J&K Police always remain at the forefront.

During the past few months, Rajouri Police have organised many sports events in Lam, Bhawani, Sunderbani so that the youth will be busy with constructive activities and the JK Police always worked for the welfare of the people.