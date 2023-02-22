Drug awareness seminar organised in Rajouri

Rajouri, Feb 22: In order to address the menace of drugs and to sensitize the masses about the prevalence and means of prevention of drug abuse, range police headquarters of Jammu and Kashmir police in Rajouri organised a seminar on the topic “Drug awareness-counter measures to tackle menace” at District Police Lines, Rajouri.
The programme was attended by 125 participants including police officers, students, traders, religious leaders and prominent members of the civil society. During the seminar, guest lectures were delivered by Pallavi Singh, Chairperson JKSPYM Jammu, Dr. Sumit Bakshi, Medical Officer Rajouri, Medical Superintendent of GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri Dr. Mehmood Bajar, Dr. Sukrita Sharma of GMC Rajouri, Dr. Imran Khan of GMC Rajouri and Adv. Shivangi Kant, Law Officer, Juvenile Justice Board Rajouri. The speakers presented immersive and thought-provoking lectures-presentations on the menace of drug abuse.
Pallavi Singh laid emphasis on negating the impact of peer pressure which is the most common reason for youth indulging in drugs. She also highlighted the importance of parental supervision. Dr. Mehmood Bajar highlighted that drug awareness and rehabilitation centres are available at district and block levels and the public must take full advantage of these units. He also highlighted the requisite medicines required for the rehabilitation of drug abusers are sufficiently available at the psychiatry department GMC Rajouri. Advocate Shivangi Kant talked about the legal aspects of drug abuse, Dr. Imran, psychiatrist of GMC Rajouri touched on the practical aspects of rehabilitation and focused on adopting a humane approach toward the addicts. In his closing address, DIG RP Range Rajouri Dr. Mohd. Haseeb Mughal thanked all the speakers and requested civil society to come forward and contribute towards drug awareness and prevention.