Drug awareness seminar organised in Rajouri

Pallavi Singh laid emphasis on negating the impact of peer pressure which is the most common reason for youth indulging in drugs. She also highlighted the importance of parental supervision. Dr. Mehmood Bajar highlighted that drug awareness and rehabilitation centres are available at district and block levels and the public must take full advantage of these units. He also highlighted the requisite medicines required for the rehabilitation of drug abusers are sufficiently available at the psychiatry department GMC Rajouri. Advocate Shivangi Kant talked about the legal aspects of drug abuse, Dr. Imran, psychiatrist of GMC Rajouri touched on the practical aspects of rehabilitation and focused on adopting a humane approach toward the addicts. In his closing address, DIG RP Range Rajouri Dr. Mohd. Haseeb Mughal thanked all the speakers and requested civil society to come forward and contribute towards drug awareness and prevention.