Drug control measures reviewed in Rajouri

Rajouri, June 27: The 12th NCORD Committee meeting was today presided over by the Deputy Commissioner of Rajouri, Vikas Kundal to take stock of the implementation of measures taken to curb the drug menace.
The meeting was attended by the concerned officers, who gathered to discuss the pressing issue of drug abuse in the district. Addressing the meeting, the DC Rajouri emphasized the need to make joint efforts to combat the growing problem of drug abuse in the district. He highlighted the importance of involving the community in this fight and creating awareness among the youth about the harmful effects of drugs.
Senior Superintendent of Police, Amrit Pal Singh, reiterated the commitment of police administration to combat the menace. He lauded the efforts of the officers in curbing drug abuse in the district and assured that the police would continue to work towards making Rajouri a drug-free district.
During the course of the meeting, the officers shared their experiences and ideas on how to tackle this issue. The ADCs and SDMs also gave an update on the progress made in their respective areas with regard to drug control measures.