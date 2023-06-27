Drug control measures reviewed in Rajouri

The meeting was attended by the concerned officers, who gathered to discuss the pressing issue of drug abuse in the district. Addressing the meeting, the DC Rajouri emphasized the need to make joint efforts to combat the growing problem of drug abuse in the district. He highlighted the importance of involving the community in this fight and creating awareness among the youth about the harmful effects of drugs.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Amrit Pal Singh, reiterated the commitment of police administration to combat the menace. He lauded the efforts of the officers in curbing drug abuse in the district and assured that the police would continue to work towards making Rajouri a drug-free district.