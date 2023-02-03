Drug peddler arrested in Mendhar

Poonch, Feb 3: Jammu and Kashmir police in Mendhar sub division nabbed a notorious drug peddler recovering a consignment of narcotics from his possession.
In an official statement, police said that on Thursday evening, teams arrested one drug peddler namely Mushtaq Ahmed resident of village Ucchad Mendhar and recovered 147.5 grams of heroin-like substance from him.
The team led by SHO Mendhar Nayaz Ahmed intercepted the person and recovered the narcotics from him, police said.
On this a case has been registered at Police Station Mendhar and investigation started, police further said.