Drug peddler arrested in Rajouri

Rajouri, Feb 12: Police has arrested a drug peddler in Rajouri and recovered 900 banned drug tablets seven grams of heroin.

A press release said that under the aegis of “Operation Sanjeevani” Police in District Rajouri arrested a youth following a recovery of consignment of banned drugs, tablets and Heroine like substance from his possession.

A team of police headed by SHO Rajouri intercepted a youth at Sheema Crossing, Rajouri and recovered 90 strips of banned drug (tramadol/ tependadole) and Heroine like substance weighing as much as seven grams from his possession following which he been arrested, police said in its official statement.

The apprehended accused person has been identified as Sikandar Mirza son of Mohd Jahangir Mirza, resident of Ujhaan, Rajouri.

A formal criminal case under FIR No. 55/2024 U/S 8/21/22 NDPS Act has been registered at Police Station Rajouri., police informed.