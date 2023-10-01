Drug peddler booked in Poonch

Rajouri: An alleged notorious drug peddler has been slapped with PIT NDPS act in Poonch district for his involvement in notorious narcotics peddling activities.

The accused has been identified as Parvez Ahmed Garishta son of Abdul Aziz resident of Seri Khawaja in Tehsil Haveli of District Poonch.

He has been lodged by police in District Jail Poonch. The accused, police said, is booked in a number of FIRs registered against him in different police stations under NDPS Act.

The drug peddler, police said, was a serious threat to the health and welfare of the people especially youth by way of his continued indulgence in drug trafficking.