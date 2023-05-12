Drug peddler booked under PSA in Poonch

Poonch, May 12: Authorities in Poonch have booked and detained a man under Public Safety Act (PSA) for his involvement in drugs peddling and over ground worker.
The detained man has been identified as Nizam Din son of Gulab Din resident of village Bagyaldara of Tehsil Haveli in Poonch.
In an official statement, Poonch police said that the man has been booked under Public Safety Act by the order of Deputy Commissioner Poonch (Competent Authority) and various FIRs are already registered against him under NDPS Act and other sections of law.
The accused was indulged in anti- national activities and was working as active guide, facilitator for terrorist organisations and was actively involved in providing logistics support to the terrorist outfit, said police. Keeping in view the activities of accused as he poses threat to the security of the state and under these circumstances he was ordered to be detained under Public Safety Act, said police in official statement.