Drug peddler booked under PSA in Poonch

The detained man has been identified as Nizam Din son of Gulab Din resident of village Bagyaldara of Tehsil Haveli in Poonch.

In an official statement, Poonch police said that the man has been booked under Public Safety Act by the order of Deputy Commissioner Poonch (Competent Authority) and various FIRs are already registered against him under NDPS Act and other sections of law.