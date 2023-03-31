Drug peddlers nabbed in Mendhar

The Police said that a case FIR 56/2023 U/Ss 8/21/22 NDPS Act has been registered at Police Station Mendhar and an investigation has been taken up. Police informed that a team headed by SHO Mendhar Nayaz Ahmed assisted by PSI Simranjeet and PSI Sushil under the supervision of SDPO Mendhar Sheezan Bhat apprehended the drug peddlers and recovered heroin-like substance from them.

Poonch Police have also enjoined all citizens of Poonch to be aware of the drug menace and report any incident to them promising that their identity will be kept secret.