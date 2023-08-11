Dusty conditions on Rajouri highway | Life of villagers, commuters getting affected

The National Highway called as NH 144A connecting Poonch and Rajouri districts with Jammu is presently under up- gradation through a project of Government of India which is being supervised over by Border Roads Organisation (BRO).

The existing two lane highway is being upgraded on two lane with paved shoulders dimension with four tunnels are also part of this upgradition project . Those include Kandi tunnel, Sumbal tunnel, Nowshera tunnel and JWG tunnel.

The highway stretch from Sunderbani to Lamberi has already been blacktopped and is nearing completion while concrete and sand has been laid on highway stretch from Lamberi to Rajal with blacktopping work will be started shortly.