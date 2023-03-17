Education of students takes a hit as GPS in Gundi Rajouri runs in absence of building

Rajouri, Mar 17: Thirty students studying in Government Primary School Kanala Ghai in Gundi panchayat of Khawas tehsil in Rajouri have no option but to study under the open sky as their institution lacks a building.
The School Education Department has failed to construct the building of the school even after fifteen years when it was established.
Locals told Greater Kashmir that Government Primary School Kanala Ghai in Khawas tehsil falls under Gundi panchayat with thirty students studying in the school who are all enrolled in all five classes from first to fifth.
They said that the students face immense hardships as the school is building-less. “ Our children study under the open sky. There is no building and school remains unofficially closed for students when it rains,” said Mohammad Basharat, a local from the area who castigated the Jammu and Kashmir Government for failure to construct a school building.
Mohammad Farooq, on the other hand, said that the issue pertaining to the construction of school building has been taken up with the department concerned over fifty times and every time assurance has been given but the building is yet to be constructed.
He termed it as a gross failure of the department stating that the school building has not been constructed even after fifteen years.
Officials of the education department, on the other hand, said that the institute was established as EGS center in 2005 after which it was converted as a primary school in 2008 following which it is functioning as a primary school.
They said that work for the construction of the school building was also started in 2008 but left at window level by the contractor due to paucity of funds after which no further work has been executed.
On being contacted Zonal Education Officer Khawas, Mohammad Jamshed, said that a proposal for the construction of the building of this school has been submitted to higher authorities.
“We have prepared a plan and submitted a proposal for the construction of the building of this school,” said ZEO Khawas.