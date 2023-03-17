Education of students takes a hit as GPS in Gundi Rajouri runs in absence of building

He termed it as a gross failure of the department stating that the school building has not been constructed even after fifteen years.

Officials of the education department, on the other hand, said that the institute was established as EGS center in 2005 after which it was converted as a primary school in 2008 following which it is functioning as a primary school.

They said that work for the construction of the school building was also started in 2008 but left at window level by the contractor due to paucity of funds after which no further work has been executed.