Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) | Motorcycle rally taken out in Rajouri

Rajouri, Sep 27: A motorcycle rally as a pre celebration to the Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) was taken out in Rajouri town on Wednesday. Large number of people attended it.
The motor rally was organised under the banner of Islamic religious organisations with people from different areas of the district especially the youth participating in it.
The rally started from Bela road in Rajouri town and culminated near old bus stand after passing through Kheora, GMC Chowk, Jawahar Nagar, Khandli and Gujjar Mandi.
Religious slogans were raised during this motor rally and speakers asked people to follow religious lines and teachings to spread the message of Islam and humanity.
Tight security arrangements were also put in place during this motorcycle rally.