Eid-ul-Adha celebrated with religious fervour across Pir Panjal region

In Rajouri, Eid prayers were offered in mosques across the district with prayers in Rajouri town held at Markazi Jamia Masjid near Dak Bungalow.

Thousands of people drawn from all walks of life offered prayers in Markazi Jamia Masjid where religious scholars delivered sermons on religious values and the importance of Eid ul Adha, also called as Bakra Eid, in the life of a Muslim.