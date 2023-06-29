Eid-ul-Adha celebrated with religious fervour across Pir Panjal region

Rajouri, June 29: With religious fervor and enthusiasm, people in twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch, jointly referred to as Pir Panjal region, have started celebration of Eid-ul-Adha and Markazi Jamia Masjids witnessed huge rush of devotees on Thursday morning who thronged to these religions institutions to offer prayers.
In Rajouri, Eid prayers were offered in mosques across the district with prayers in Rajouri town held at Markazi Jamia Masjid near Dak Bungalow.
Thousands of people drawn from all walks of life offered prayers in Markazi Jamia Masjid where religious scholars delivered sermons on religious values and the importance of Eid ul Adha, also called as Bakra Eid, in the life of a Muslim.
Prayers for peace and harmony were offered on this occasion with people from all age groups being seen greeting their fellow men.
Deputy Inspector General of Police in Rajouri Poonch range, Dr. Haseeb Mughal, Deputy Commissioner Rajouri Vikas Kundal, Senior Superintendent of Police Rajouri Amritpal Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioner Rajouri Rajeev Khajuria, Additional Superintendent of Police Rajouri Vivek Shekhar Sharma along with other officers of civil and police administration also met people in Markazi Jamia Masjid in Rajouri and extended Eid wishes.
DIG Rajouri Poonch range, Dr. Haseeb Mughal while mentioning about the importance of Eid festival appealed people to take care of poor families in their neighborhood and to help them in celebration of the festival which has important significance in the teachings of Islam.