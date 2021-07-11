Elderly man feared dead after massive boundary wall of GMC Rajouri collapses

Jammu, July 11: An elderly man is feared dead after a massive under construction boundary wall of Government Medical College collapsed in Rajouri district on Sunday.

Quoting official sources, news gathering agency GNS reported that the massive wall caved in and one person identified as Karam Chand, 75, son of Ghurmukh Singh of Mera, Rajouri came under it.

While efforts are underway to clear the debris, it was unlikely that septuagenarian would survive, officials said.