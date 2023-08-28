Elderly man succumbs to  burn injuries

Rajouri, Aug 27: A 70 year old man hailing from Pathanmorha area of Rajouri died after suffering from critical burn injuries .
He had received the burns under mysterious conditions allegedly amid a dispute with neighbour over some street dispute.
The deceased has been identified as Sain Dass (70) resident of Pathanmorha. He was a retired employee of Mechanical Engineering Services (MES).
Officials said that deceased suffered critical burn injuries on Sunday late evening amid mysterious conditions after which he was taken to GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri but he succumbed.
Body of deceased have been taken into possession by police and investigation has been set into motion.
Police said that a case under relevant sections of law in Abetment to Suicide has been registered and one person has been arrested so far.