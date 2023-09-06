Elderly woman dies under mysterious circumstances

Rajouri, Sep 6: An 80 years old woman hailing from Kuldabi village of Sunderbani died under mysterious conditions.
The deceased has been identified as Goma Devi (80) wife of Munshi Ram resident of Kuldabi in Tehsil Beripattan of District Rajouri.
Police said that body of deceased was found hanging inside the house on Wednesday afternoon after which team of police from Sunderbani police station took the body into its possession.
Medico-legal formalities are being conducted and police has taken up investigation, said officials.