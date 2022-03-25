Elderly woman killed in 'hit-and-run' accident in J&K's Poonch

Srinagar, Mar 25: A 60-year-old woman was killed in an alleged hit-and-run accident in a village in Surankote area of Poonch district on Friday afternoon, officials said.
Quoting the officials, news agency GNS reported that the woman identified as Zoon Begum wife of Kamal Din Shiekh, a resident of Lathoong was hit by an unknown tractor at Dhundak, resulting in her instant death.
The body of deceased woman has been taken to SDH Surankote for necessary medico-legal formalities, am official said.
A police official also confirmed the incident to GNS saying an investigation has been started into the incident.