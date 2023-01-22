Electronic device with blinking lights creates panic in Rajouri village

Rajouri, Jan 22: An electronic device with blinking lights created panic in a village of Rajouri after which police have issued an advisory asking people not to panic.
Official sources said that on Sunday evening, some people noticed an object with blinking lights lying alongside road near Jaglanoo bridge on Kotranka Budhal road.
They said that soon after noticing the object, locals raised an alarm. Teams of police rushed to the spot and closed the road following which Bomb Disposal Squad reached at the site and material was examined.
Police in an official statement said that a suspicious object with blinking lights was recovered from Jaglanoo village of Police Station Kandi which however is not an IED but an electronic device with blinking lights.
"The public is advised not to panic and spread rumours," police said in official statement.