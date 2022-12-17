Emotional scenes witnessed at cremation of Rajouri firing victims

Rajouri, Dec 17: Emotional scenes were witnessed at the cremation ground of Phalyana area of Rajouri where both the victims of Alpha Gate army firing incident were cremated on Saturday afternoon.
Shalinder Kumar and Kamal Kumar, both resident of Phalyana ward 15 of Rajouri town, were working as laborers in a wet canteen inside army convoy ground Phalyana.
Duo were on their way towards their work site on Friday morning when an incident of firing took place at around 6:30 AM and both Shalinder and Kamal received bullet injuries and died on the spot. Anil Kumar, a resident of Uttrakhand, who also runs a shop inside Army convoy ground, received multiple bullets and got injured in the incident after which he was taken to Government Medical College Rajouri where he was operated upon and is presently under treatment.
On Saturday afternoon at 12:00 p.m., bodies of both the victims were taken to cremation ground Phalyana where they were cremated. Deputy Inspector General of Police Rajouri Poonch range, Dr. Haseeb Mughal, Deputy Commissioner Rajouri Vikas Kundal, Senior Superintendent of Police Rajouri Mohammad Aslam and other senior officers of police and civil administration were also present in the last rites where as number of political and social leaders were also present there who include BJP J&K President Ravinder Raina. Both Shalinder and Kamal were cremated on the occasion and eyes of everyone present there were full of tears after seeing wailing family members especially the minor children of both the victims.
Meanwhile, senior officials of Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir police visited the incident site to have a look at the site position and to examine the situation. These officials also visited Government Medical College Rajouri where they met with Anil Kumar who got injured in the firing incident.
Official sources on the other hand said that speedy investigation of Jammu and Kashmir police is going on in the matter and all evidences as well as circumstances are being looked into.
“ Jammu and Kashmir police is carrying out the investigation in close coordination of Indian Army and other sister agencies with senior officers of police are closely monitoring the progress of investigation,” sources divulged.