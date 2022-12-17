Emotional scenes witnessed at cremation of Rajouri firing victims

Shalinder Kumar and Kamal Kumar, both resident of Phalyana ward 15 of Rajouri town, were working as laborers in a wet canteen inside army convoy ground Phalyana.

Duo were on their way towards their work site on Friday morning when an incident of firing took place at around 6:30 AM and both Shalinder and Kamal received bullet injuries and died on the spot. Anil Kumar, a resident of Uttrakhand, who also runs a shop inside Army convoy ground, received multiple bullets and got injured in the incident after which he was taken to Government Medical College Rajouri where he was operated upon and is presently under treatment.